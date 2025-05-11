Daniel Rios Injury: Ruled out against LAFC

Rios (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against LAFC due to injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Rios is dealing with a foot injury and won't be available against LAFC on Sunday. He will likely be assessed early next week to determine whether he has to miss more time or if he can return for Saturday's match against Austin. He has been a regular starter recently for Vancouver so his absence will force a change in the frontline. That said, the team hopes Brian White will be back and return to his starting role against LAFC.