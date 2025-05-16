Daniel Salloi News: Assists first goal in comeback draw

Salloi assisted once to go with six shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

