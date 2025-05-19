Daniel Svensson News: Delivers assist in season finale

Svensson made an assist, had one off-target shot, created two chances and sent in 10 crosses (four accurate) during Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Svensson had another great performance from the left flank, always creating for teammates and assisting Felix Nmecha for the goal that sealed the 3-0 win in the 73rd minute. It took some time for the full-back to get settled after his winter move to Dortmund but he still found time to become an integral part of the team and his three assists over the last four starts are a very nice sample of what he could be able to do next season.