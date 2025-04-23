Daniel Svensson News: Scores against Mgladbach
Svensson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 win over Monchengladbach.
Svensson scored his first goal in the season just before halftime to give Dortmund the 3-1 lead. The left-back also sent in the second-most crosses for his side. That was his eighth start in 12 overall appearances since transferring from Denmark.
