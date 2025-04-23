Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniel Svensson headshot

Daniel Svensson News: Scores against Mgladbach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Svensson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-2 win over Monchengladbach.

Svensson scored his first goal in the season just before halftime to give Dortmund the 3-1 lead. The left-back also sent in the second-most crosses for his side. That was his eighth start in 12 overall appearances since transferring from Denmark.

Daniel Svensson
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now