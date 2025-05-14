Daniel Svensson News: Signs permanently with Dortmund

Svensson has permanently signed with Dortmund from FC Nordsjaelland on a long-term deal, accoridng to his new club.

Svensson saw a successful loan spell with Dortmund, and that has led to a new contract for the defender, signing with Dortmund after his test spell until 2029. He started in 11 of his 15 appearances this season, making a solid contribution in league and UCL play. That said, he looks to be a piece of the future, likely to see starting time over the next few seasons.