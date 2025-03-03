Daniele Padelli News: First start since 2021/2022 season

Padelli registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Parma.

Padelli made three saves and recorded a clean sheet in his first starting appearance for Udinese in Serie A since the 2021/2022 campaign. With the other Udinese keepers, Razvan Sava (finger) and Maduka Okoye (wrist) each recovering from surgery, Padelli will be asked to assume the starting role in their absences. The veteran is likely to be in net Monday when Udinese travel to take-on fourth-place Lazio.