Danilho Doekhi headshot

Danilho Doekhi News: Defensive standout in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Doekhi generated one tackle (one won), 11 clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bochum.

Doekhi completed more than 10 clearances in three of the last five games, totaling 51 clearances over that stretch. He also nabbed more than three interceptions for the third time on the campaign. From the offensive perspective, he logged a chance created for a third straight outing.

Danilho Doekhi
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
