Danilo Cataldi Injury: Absent against Roma
Cataldi (thigh) hasn't been selected for Sunday's match versus Roma, Fiorentina announced.
Cataldi hasn't been properly assessed yet but isn't fit enough to be involved in any capacity a few days after suffering a thigh problem in a Conference League tilt. Yacine Adli is the favorite to start in relief over Amir Richardson and Cher Ndour, who'll have better chances of getting minutes.
