Danilo Cataldi Injury: Limps off midweek

Cataldi left Thursday's Conference League match versus Betis in the first half due to a thigh issue, coach Raffaele Palladino announced.

Cataldi got the nod despite not training fully on the eve of the game but was forced off in the first half due to a muscular problem after a shot from distance. He's set for tests. Yacine Adli, Amir Richardson and Cher Ndour are the other options at the position.