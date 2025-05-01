Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danilo Cataldi headshot

Danilo Cataldi Injury: Limps off midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Cataldi left Thursday's Conference League match versus Betis in the first half due to a thigh issue, coach Raffaele Palladino announced.

Cataldi got the nod despite not training fully on the eve of the game but was forced off in the first half due to a muscular problem after a shot from distance. He's set for tests. Yacine Adli, Amir Richardson and Cher Ndour are the other options at the position.

Danilo Cataldi
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now