Danilo D'Ambrosio Injury: Will be back against Monza

D'Ambrosio (ankle) "will be available at least partially Sunday," coach Alessandro Nesta announced.

D'Ambrosio has recovered from an ankle injury that cost him the past three matches. He could slide back into the XI since Andrea Carboni (suspension) and Armando Izzo (thigh) are out. Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic would get the nod if the staff played it safe. He has registered multiple clearances in six of his last five appearances, amassing 23. He has tallied 11 tackles (six won), three interceptions and four blocks in his last five displays, providing an assist, with no clean sheets.