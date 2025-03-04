Danilo D'Ambrosio News: Posts two clearances against Torino
D'Ambrosio (undisclosed) had two clearances and drew one foul in 70 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Torino.
D'Ambrosio got the start in his return from a minor injury but didn't amass starts, and his side gave up two goals. He has been a fixture of the starting lineup whenever he's been healthy. He has registered five tackles (four won), six interceptions and 12 clearances in his last four showings.
