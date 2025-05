D'Ambrosio (ankle) didn't play in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus Atalanta.

D'Ambrosio was selected but didn't get any minutes even though Monza were down multiple defenders to begin with and lost Luca Caldirola (thigh) early in the game. He'll look to recuperate fully ahead of Sunday's clash with Udinese. He'll get the nod if in better shape.