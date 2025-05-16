Danley Jean Jacques News: Creates goal
Jacques assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.
Jacques assisted Tai Baribo's equalizer in the 50th minute and also chipped in defensively with a tackle and a clearance. Jacques has now contributed to four goals in the last five games, after going without a single involvement in his first seven appearances.
