Danley Jean Jacques headshot

Danley Jean Jacques News: Creates goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Jacques assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Jacques assisted Tai Baribo's equalizer in the 50th minute and also chipped in defensively with a tackle and a clearance. Jacques has now contributed to four goals in the last five games, after going without a single involvement in his first seven appearances.

Danley Jean Jacques
Philadelphia Union
