Danley Jean Jacques News: Creates three chances Saturday
Jean Jacques registered one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.
Jean Jacques created three chances Saturday, his most in a match this season. Although he was unable to record a goal contribution in his fourth straight match, he did record a secondary assist. He also put one shot on target, won one tackle and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Jesus Bueno.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now