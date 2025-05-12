Danley Jean Jacques News: Creates three chances Saturday

Jean Jacques registered one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Jean Jacques created three chances Saturday, his most in a match this season. Although he was unable to record a goal contribution in his fourth straight match, he did record a secondary assist. He also put one shot on target, won one tackle and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Jesus Bueno.