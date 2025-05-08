Danny da Costa Injury: Late call against Bochum

Da Costa (thigh) will be a late call for Saturday's game against Bochum, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "We'll test Danny, Maxim and Robin on Friday to see if they're good enough for Bochum."

