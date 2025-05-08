Fantasy Soccer
Danny da Costa headshot

Danny da Costa Injury: Late call against Bochum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Da Costa (thigh) will be a late call for Saturday's game against Bochum, coach Bo Henriksen said in the press conference. "We'll test Danny, Maxim and Robin on Friday to see if they're good enough for Bochum."

Da Costa will be assessed on Friday to determine if he can feature in Saturday's clash against Bochum after suffering a thigh injury that forced him off in the first half of their last contest. If he is not able to answer the call for Saturday, Stefan Bell will likely replace him in the backline against Bochum.

Danny da Costa
FSV Mainz 05
