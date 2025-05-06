Danny da Costa Injury: Thigh injury confirmed

Da Costa (thigh) is out for the time being due to a strain in his thigh and is now questionable to return this season, according to his club.

Da Costa was finally given the results of his MRI after an early exit from the club's last contest and has been confirmed to have suffered a thigh strain. This will be something to monitor for the club with only two games remaining, as he could be done for the season. He is a regular starter, so this could force a change if he misses time, with Stefan Bell as a possible replacement.