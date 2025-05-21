Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danny da Costa headshot

Danny da Costa News: Moves to center-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

da Costa played 25 times (all starts) at center-back during his fourth season with Mainz.

da Costa made the move to Mainz four years ago and was generally seen as a right wing-back. As his legs have gone due to age and some injuries da Costa made the swap to center-back, where he proved an admirable option. da Costa should continue in that role next season after starting nearly every match for the final five months.

Danny da Costa
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now