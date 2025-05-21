Danny da Costa News: Moves to center-back
da Costa played 25 times (all starts) at center-back during his fourth season with Mainz.
da Costa made the move to Mainz four years ago and was generally seen as a right wing-back. As his legs have gone due to age and some injuries da Costa made the swap to center-back, where he proved an admirable option. da Costa should continue in that role next season after starting nearly every match for the final five months.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now