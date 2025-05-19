Danny Musovski News: Excellent hold-up play

Musovski assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Musovski's strength on the ball was on full display Saturday as he held off a Portland defender and laid the ball off to setup Seattle's lone goal in the 1-1 draw. The assist was the first of the season for the forward who has already matched his career best of five goals in a single domestic campaign through just 12 MLS appearances (seven starts). Musovski has started in six of Seattle's last seven matches but has played past the 80th minute just twice this season.