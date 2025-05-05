Danny Musovski News: Goal streak continues

Musovski scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Musovski scored Seattle's third goal Saturday in their 4-1 rout over San Diego. The goal marked the fourth successive appearance (four starts) in which the forward has found the back of the net. Over the four match stretch, Musovski has attempted 11 shots (six on goal). His four goals this season lag just one behind his career high in a single MLS season, when he scored five in both 2020 with LAFC and 2023 with Real Salt Lake.