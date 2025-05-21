Danny Welbeck News: Six shots in home win

Welbeck had six shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Monday's 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Welbeck attempted six shots, getting three on target but was unable to beat Alisson. This is only the second time this season that he has taken six shots and has failed to score on both occasions. However, this is his first time getting three shots on target, and on the five occasions he put two shots on target, he scored in four of the games.