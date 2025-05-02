Dante Injury: Features in squad list
Dante (knee) is back available for Friday's clash against Reims since he features in the squad list.
Dante has recovered from his knee injury that kept him out of the last two games and is back available at the best timing possible after both Mohamed Abdelmonem and Youssouf Ndayishimiye were ruled out for months with ACL injuries. The captain should return directly to the starting squad against Reims.
