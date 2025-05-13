Dante News: One interception on Saturday

Dante registered three clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Rennes.

Dante made three clearances, which were the joint-most in the match. The 41-year-old, who played just 45 minutes on the day, made a couple of clearances as well. It was only the fourth occasion this season where Dante made three or more clearances along with two or more blocks in the same league fixture.