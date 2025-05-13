Dante Sealy News: Assists game winner

Sealy assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over New York City FC.

Sealy helped get the lone goal on the day Saturday, which ended up being the game winner for Montreal's first win of the season. Since signing from Dallas, the midfielder has started all nine games featured in, generating a goal and an assist with 60 crosses (12 accurate), 16 chances created and 16 tackles (12 won).