Dante Sealy News: Six crosses in debut performance

Sealy had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Sealy tried to make plays from Montreal's attacking left flank Saturday but nothing yielded results. He won four of the five duels be engaged in, placed six crosses (one accurate) and had a goal bound attempt blocked. He was subbed after 73 minutes. This was the midfielder's first appearance for the club after re-joining them last month following a loan spell at FC Dallas.