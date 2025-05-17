Fantasy Soccer
Dany Mota Carvalho Injury: Available against Empoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Mota Carvalho (thigh) will be called up for Sunday, coach Alessandro Nesta relayed.

Mota will limit his absence to one game and will likely see action, either starting or off the bench, since Gianluca Caprari (thigh) and Silvere Ganvoula (undisclosed) are iffy and Omari Forson (undisclosed) is out. He has scored once and added 13 shots (five on target), three key passes and four crosses (one accurate) in his last five showings.

