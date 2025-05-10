Dany Mota Carvalho Injury: Ruled out for Udinese bout

Mota Carvalho hasn't been called up for Sunday's game versus Udinese due to a thigh injury, Monza announced.

Mota Carvalho will be re-evaluated for the final two matches, as the gaffer stated that he had been banged up for a while. Keita (thigh) is returning in this one in the same role. Andrea Petagna, Omari Forson or Samuele Vignato would get the nod if the coach elected to be cautious with the starter.