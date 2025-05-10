Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dany Mota Carvalho headshot

Dany Mota Carvalho Injury: Ruled out for Udinese bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2025 at 11:31am

Mota Carvalho hasn't been called up for Sunday's game versus Udinese due to a thigh injury, Monza announced.

Mota Carvalho will be re-evaluated for the final two matches, as the gaffer stated that he had been banged up for a while. Keita (thigh) is returning in this one in the same role. Andrea Petagna, Omari Forson or Samuele Vignato would get the nod if the coach elected to be cautious with the starter.

Dany Mota Carvalho
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now