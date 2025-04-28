Dany Mota Carvalho News: Fires in three shots

Carvalho had three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Carvalho led his team in shots Sunday but to no avail, with zero of his three shots finding the back of the net, not even one finding a place on net. This keeps him at five goals and two assists this season. His chances of making it to double-digit goal contributions on the year seem slim with only four games left in the season, although he will at least look to break the tie with his seven from last campaign.