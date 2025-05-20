Dany Mota Carvalho News: Fires one shot against Empoli

Mota Carvalho (thigh) had one shot (zero on target) and one clearance and drew one foul in 36 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Empoli.

Mota Carvalho subbed in to help the offense but wasn't very productive. He'll compete with Gianluca Caprari to get the nod against Milan on Saturday. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five showings, logging three key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and five clerances. He has taken at least one shot in eight straight displays, totaling 16 (five on target) and scoring once.