Dany Rosero Injury: Hopeful for Sunday

Rosero (quadriceps) is eyeing a potential return when facing the Galaxy on Sunday, according to manager Kerry Zavagnin, per Daniel Sperry of the KC Star.

Rosero has been out each of the past two weeks but is seeing progress this week, with the defender making his way back into some training. This leaves him looking at being an option Sunday, likely needing to train some more for that to come to fruition. That said, the defender will likely be a late call to face the Galaxy, probably seeing a bench spot if fit.