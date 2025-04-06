Dara O'Shea News: Provides second assist of the year

O'Shea assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton.

O'Shea picked up his second assist of the season, both coming in the last two home matches as he found Liam Delap in the first half of the game. In 28 games this season, he has only created three chances, two of which have led to assists and all three have come in his last five Premier League games.