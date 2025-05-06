Daren Mosengo News: Plays with U19 team
Mosengo (knee) has played the last two games with Le Havre U19 team against Lille and Orleans, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Mosengo sustained a long-term knee injury but returned to the pitch in the last two contests for the HAC U19 team, confirming he has fully recovered. That said, it remains unclear if he will feature for the senior squad in the near future.
