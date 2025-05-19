Darko Lazovic News: Finds the net against Como

Lazovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in 28 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Lazovic was inserted to help the offense and was the quickest to react to a loose ball in the box and fired it home for his second goal of the season. He has played second fiddle to Filip Bradaric for most of the season, not appearing altogether in four of the last six matches. He has posted three shots (one on target), one key pass, one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles (one won) in his last five cameos.