Darlington Nagbe News: Creates three chances Wednesday

Nagbe created three chances and recorded one interception in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal.

Nagbe tied a season high with three chances created Wednesday, his fourth straight match creating at least one chance. Nagbe has not recorded a goal contribution through 12 matches this season, which is not all that surprising considering he only recorded one in 31 appearances last season. On the defensive end he won two duels and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 81st minute for Amar Sejdic.