Darren Yapi News: Scores header in loss

Yapi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to D.C. United.

Yapi rose above the D.C. United defense Saturday to head home the match's opening goal, though Colorado would relinquish the lead in an eventual 2-1 defeat . The goal was the forward's second of the season, matching his total from his 2024 season with Colorado. After three substitute appearances to begin the 2025 campaign, Yapi has now started in four successive fixtures.