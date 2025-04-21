Darwin Machis News: Attempts eight crosses

Machis had one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-2 loss against Osasuna.

Machis led the Valladolid attack Sunday with eight attempted crosses (three accurate) as they fell in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Osasuna. However, the midfielder was given the hook at halftime, playing just the first 45 minutes. Machis continues to be a rotational contributor to the Valladolid team. On the campaign, he's made just 16 appearances (seven starts) while supplying a single assist.