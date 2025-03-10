Fantasy Soccer
Darwin Nunez headshot

Darwin Nunez News: Scores goal to kickstart comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Darwin Nunez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Southampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Nunez scored Liverpool's first goal in their 3-1 victory over Southampton; he also won the penalty, which put his team 2-1 ahead. This ended a good week for the forward, who had been struggling for form. He assisted Harvey Elliott in Paris during the midweek Champions League game before getting his first start in the last 11 games and being involved in two goals.

