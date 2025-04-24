David Alaba Injury: Forced off at halftime

Alaba (leg) was forced off at halftime of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Getafe due to injury and is unlikely to recover in time for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, coach Carlo Ancelotti said in a press conference. "We'll have to see tomorrow, but both Camavinga and Alaba have two muscle problems in their legs, and it's difficult to recover for Saturday. The only option for Saturday is Fran Garcia."

Alaba will be assessed on Friday to determine the extent of his muscular injury, but he is unlikely to feature in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. He has started in recent important matches for Real Madrid, so his potential absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Fran Garcia expected to start at left-back if Ferland Mendy is not fully deemed fit for the final.