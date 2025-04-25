David Alaba Injury: Option for Saturday

Alaba is on the squad list for Saturday's Copa Del Rey match against Barcelona.

Alaba looks to have recovered from his injuries after an early exit last outing, as he is on the squad list and appears to be an option. This is great news for the club, as he did start in their last outing. However, it is unknown if he will see that spot right after the injury, with Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio the other two options in the center of the defense.