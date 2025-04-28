Fantasy Soccer
David Brekalo headshot

David Brekalo News: Solid defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Brekalo recorded one tackle (one won) and six clearances in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Brekalo played the full 90 Saturday, having a decent performance in his fourth consecutive start after only seeing one through the first six contests of the season. He would prove decent in the defense, notching one tackle won and six clearances. He only saw a rotational role last season but could be working into more of a starting role this campaign, as the club has seen four straight clean sheets since he entered the starting XI.

David Brekalo
Orlando City SC
