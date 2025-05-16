David Brekalo News: Tallies assist in win
Brekalo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC.
In what marked his seventh consecutive start, Brekalo logged his first assist of the season. He has accounted for at least one chance created in four straight matches. He also tied his season high with two interceptions in the win and has earned two tackles won in back-to-back games.
