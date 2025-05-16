Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Brekalo headshot

David Brekalo News: Tallies assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Brekalo assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

In what marked his seventh consecutive start, Brekalo logged his first assist of the season. He has accounted for at least one chance created in four straight matches. He also tied his season high with two interceptions in the win and has earned two tackles won in back-to-back games.

David Brekalo
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now