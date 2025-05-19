David Da Costa News: Catalyst for Timbers' attack

David Da Costa assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

David da Costa's pinpoint cutback pass from the by-line Saturday setup the lone Portland goal in the 1-1 draw versus rivals Seattle. The attacker put forth a box-to-box performance, tracking back to make two interceptions and one clearance during his 90-minute shift. David da Costa's five assists over his first 14 appearances (13 starts) match his most in a single domestic campaign since he registered five assists across 33 appearances (16 starts) during the 2021-2022 season with French side Lens.