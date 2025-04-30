David Da Costa News: Makes most of chance

David Da Costa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Da Costa played a vital role in helping Portland Timbers secure three points over LA Galaxy this past Sunday. In 84 minutes played, the attacking midfielder scored one goal from his only shot of the game, completed four of his six dribbles, and made six passes into the final third. Da Costa now has two goals and two assists this MLS season, and has registered a goal contribution in two of Portland's last three matches. They will rely on his services once again this Saturday against San Jose Earthquakes.