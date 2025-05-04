David Da Costa News: Provides assist in defeat

Da Costa assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-1 loss versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Da Costa found Felipe Mora in the center of the box, contributing to the visitors' lone goal during the 42nd minute of a tough duel. Other than that, the midfielder completed 85 percent of his 59 pass attempts and took corner kicks from the left side in his 10th consecutive league start. With one goal and two assists over the last four matches, he could be one of his team's biggest threats if he continues to feature in a No. 10 role going forward.