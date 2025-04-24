Fantasy Soccer
David de Gea News: Beaten once in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

De Gea recorded one save and three clearances and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

De Gea had a poor rejection on an early cross, and Roberto Piccoli swooped and scored, but he atoned for that later in the game. He has kept four clean sheets in the last seven rounds, making 22 saves and giving up five goals. Fiorentina will host Empoli on Sunday.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
