David de Gea headshot

David de Gea News: Concedes twice Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

De Gea registered one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Bologna.

De Gea conceded two second half goals Sunday, his second straight match conceding multiple goals. He has now conceded at least once in each of his last five starts. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday at Udinese in the season finale, a side which has scored 39 goals through 37 matches this season.

David de Gea
Fiorentina
