David de Gea News: Concedes twice Sunday
De Gea registered one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Bologna.
De Gea conceded two second half goals Sunday, his second straight match conceding multiple goals. He has now conceded at least once in each of his last five starts. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday at Udinese in the season finale, a side which has scored 39 goals through 37 matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now