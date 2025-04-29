David de Gea News: Makes four saves in win

De Gea made four saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

De Gea couldn't do much to stop Jacopo Fazzini's finish from point-blank range in the 57th minute but other than that was flawless and made several important stops that helped his team leaving the pitch with the three points. With three clean sheets and just four goals allowed over his last six starts, the veteran goalkeeper couldn't ask for a much better comeback campaign than the one he's enjoying at Fiorentina.