David de Gea News: Strong performance despite defeat

de Gea recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Roma.

de Gea made three crucial saves to keep Fiorentina in contention in Sunday's clash against Roma, including two notable stops against Eldor Shomurodov and Zeki Celik in the first half. He was beaten by Artem Dovbyk's header in first-half stoppage time following a corner, which proved to be the match-winner. Overall, De Gea's performance was solid and prevented a wider margin of defeat. He will look to bounce back and secure a clean sheet against Venezia on Monday.