David Jurasek News: Heads back to Benfica

Jurasek is heading back to Lisboa after the end of his loan with Hoffenheim, his former club announced.

Jurasek is going back to Benfica after spending a season and a half with Hoffenheim, contributing four assists in 32 appearances across the Bundesliga and the Europa League. The Czech defender has mainly been a bench option this season and the club did not want to continue the loan spell. He will return to Lisboa although his future remains in doubt, as it is unclear whether the Portuguese club will include him in the squad or loan him out again.