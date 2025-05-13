Fantasy Soccer
David Lopez headshot

David Lopez News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 7:26pm

Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Valladolid.

It took the third-to-last game of Girona's current season, but he will finish it with an assist, thanks to a pass he gave to in-form Cristhian Stuani. For the former team-wise, May has been more of an excellent month defensively, with 16 clearances contributing to two clean sheets in three appearances.

David Lopez
Girona
