David Lopez News: Records assist
Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Valladolid.
It took the third-to-last game of Girona's current season, but he will finish it with an assist, thanks to a pass he gave to in-form Cristhian Stuani. For the former team-wise, May has been more of an excellent month defensively, with 16 clearances contributing to two clean sheets in three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now