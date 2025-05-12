David Lopez News: Subbed off on Saturday
Lopez had one tackle (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Villarreal.
Lopez completed 78 passes at a near-perfect accuracy and also registered a block before making way for Abel Ruiz Ortega in the 92nd minute. Lopez has consistently showcased his efficiency in possession, completing over 95 percent of his passes in four of the last five games.
